Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 12,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

