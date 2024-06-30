Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.