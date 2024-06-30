Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $674.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

