Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $792,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

