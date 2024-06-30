Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.