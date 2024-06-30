2,934 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

