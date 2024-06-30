Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $49.67 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

