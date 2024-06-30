Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $227,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $246.63 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

