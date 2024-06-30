Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 7,879 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 172.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3,567.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 789,238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 49.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GTX opened at $8.59 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,630,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,671,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,713,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

