New England Research & Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,786,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $435.95 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.07 and a 200-day moving average of $459.29.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

