Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 67,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $213.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

