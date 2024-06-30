New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,146 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.40.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

