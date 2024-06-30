OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $427.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

