Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

