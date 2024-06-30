Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.52

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 3040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

