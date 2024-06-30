Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 36 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Reliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $285.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.28 and its 200-day moving average is $300.38.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

