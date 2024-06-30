OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.