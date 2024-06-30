OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

