OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,174 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

