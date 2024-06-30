D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

