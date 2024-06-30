OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Sysco by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

SYY stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

