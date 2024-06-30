Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Cut by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

