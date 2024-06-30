OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 36,786 Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Separately, CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MINN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a positive change from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

