First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.32 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

