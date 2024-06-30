OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 199 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

