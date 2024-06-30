OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,920,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $470.27 and a one year high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

