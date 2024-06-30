Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.