OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 195 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

