OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

