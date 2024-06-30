FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $32,924,413. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $299.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.