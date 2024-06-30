iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.