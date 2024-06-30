Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $494,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.