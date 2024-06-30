McNamara Financial Services Inc. Invests $387,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

