Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,129 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 723.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $27.48 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

