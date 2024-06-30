Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,756.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RCL opened at $159.43 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

