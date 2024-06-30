Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,850,000.

ITB opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

