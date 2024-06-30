Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE IT opened at $449.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.07 and a 200-day moving average of $452.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

