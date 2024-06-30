Brookstone Capital Management Has $814,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

