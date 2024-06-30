Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.20 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.