Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.20 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
