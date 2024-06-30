Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock worth $202,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

