ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,022.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $964.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $907.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

