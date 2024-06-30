National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Bank by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.