Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,003,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

