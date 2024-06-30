Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 3.83% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

