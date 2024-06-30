Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

