Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Down 2.7 %

GNRC opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

