Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,520 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $146,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,141,000 after buying an additional 766,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

