OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,201 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

