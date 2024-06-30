Webster Bank N. A. Sells 723 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

