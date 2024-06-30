Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

